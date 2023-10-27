Blink-182 returned last week with their new album, One More Time…, but they’ve still managed to keep busy and treat fans to some surprises. To honor their comeback album, the band dropped two new bonus tracks: “Cut Me Off” and “See You.”

Oh, and they also surprised guests at a Denny’s in Long Beach, California last night (October 26).

“What’s up? What’s up?” they addressed a packed crowd. “What the f*ck is up Denny’s?”

For those who aren’t familiar, the phrase started as a meme back in 2013, when a band called Live Without held a DIY rock show in an abandoned Denny’s — fittingly titled the Grand Slam, according to Stereogum. After a video from that event went viral, that phrase became a meme when the lead singer told the crowd.

And Blink-182 is in with the joke, paying homage to the original. Their audience then gets incredibly hyped up as Travis Barker clicks his drumsticks together. Blink-182 had a full setup in the middle of the restaurant, with amplifiers and more.

Their upcoming 2024 tour with Pierce the Veil had the tickets go on general sale this morning. For more information and a complete list of dates, visit here.

Check out Blink-182’s video from their surprise Denny’s performance above.