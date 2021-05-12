There’s no telling how long it would take to read off a list of awards and accomplishments attached to Bob Dylan. From a Pulitzer Prize and a Nobel Peace Prize in Literature to multiple Grammys, the full list is far from brief. Now, fans of the legendary singer will be able to enjoy all that that and more in a new museum in honor of him. On Wednesday, The Bob Dylan Center opened to the public in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and according to the museum’s website, visitors can expect to see “more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive” as they tour the three-story building.

The new museum includes handwritten lyrics for some of Dylan’s most popular songs, previously unreleased records and film performances, rare photographs, visual art, and priceless items that cover the more than six decades of his musical career. The new facility also features a studio from Dylan’s past that was recreated to allow visitors to experience “what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.”

A highlight item at the museum is a display of the earliest-known recording of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” which Dylan created at a friend’s apartment in 1962. This version contains alternate lyrics than what’s heard on the final version of the song, which appears on his The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan album. Fans can access a free download of the earlier recording through the museum’s website.