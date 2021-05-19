Here at Uproxx, we take our whiskey very seriously. And when a musical heavyweight like Bob Dylan gets in the game, launching his Heaven’s Door whiskey distillery back in 2018 with liquor entrepreneur Marc Bushala, the next step was trying a flight of the distillery’s offerings.

That session tasting might be officially outdated today though, because the brand announced a new addition to their portfolio: A limited-edition 10-year aged bourbon, The Master Blenders’ Edition, that is sure to please high-end whiskey lovers. The aged spirit is a collaboration between both Heaven’s Door Whiskey and Redbreast Irish Whiskey, and Dylan is said to have had a hand in determining the final blend. He also created and chose the gate design on the bottle’s label, below.

Debuting at a suggested price point around $100, with pre-order available via Reserve Bar, the announcement comes just a few days before Bob’s 80th birthday. Joining a slate of Heaven’s Door’s other existing offerings, a Tennessee straight bourbon, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye, this new blend takes the brand’s own traditional 10-year aged low rye bourbon and finishes it for 15 months in Redbreast’s signature 12-year-old Irish whiskey casks.

It’s the perfect pairing for perusing another celebration of Dylan’s life: Our ranking of every single one of his studio albums. Grab a glass, pour a nip, and settle in.