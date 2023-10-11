Composer Bobby Krlic has shared a new single, “N/Y,” under his solo alias, The Haxan Cloak. Over the years, Krlic has worked as a producer alongside the likes of Björk, Father John Misty, Goldfrapp, and more, and has composed scores for films like Midsommar and shows like the Netflix original, Beef. However, he hasn’t put out music of his own since 2013.

On Krlic’s latest bit of solo music — a song called “N/Y” — he delivers a terrifying instrumental track, accompanied by a visual containing terrifying imagery, matching the horror of the movies and television he’s worked on over the years.

“‘N/Y’ is a feeling I’ve had for a really long time,” he said in a statement. “It was made with the intention of being something that I could play live only, and was just this burst of intensity that could re-contextualize anywhere I would play it in. I kept working on it and it became something that I wanted to hear regardless of the context. I made the video in the same way. Making charcoal drawings and oil paintings, then fusing these together with self-shot video of myself in my studio. It feels immediate and without compromise. It was made quickly, in a moment, with complete intention. I really hope it changes the space you’re in.”

You can see the video for “N/Y” above.