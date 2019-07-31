WeTransfer

At the end of August, Bon Iver will embark on a fall tour across North America. Ahead of that, the group has shared an 11-minute documentary called Bon Iver: Autumn. The film examines what goes into a Bon Iver tour nowadays, and what it takes to keep things feeling intimate as the band is playing in bigger spaces.

Vernon explained how scale affects his outlook, saying, “It hasn’t changed me, it only shifts my perspective. Whether it’s ten people in a room in Paris ten years ago to 10,000 people in a new city, it’s all still very full of energy. Both experiences are very similar for us, as the performers of our music every night, we want to equip the arena for a larger sense of experience and allow as many people as possible to see that.”

Jamal Dauda, Head of Music at WeTransfer, said of the film, “Any time an artist the caliber of Bon Iver is willing to pull back the curtain and share some insight into the creative process, it’s a huge privilege that we wanted to be involved in however possible. Justin and his team crafted a beautiful, insightful piece around taking the intimacy of a live show and continuing to grow that at scale.”

Watch Bon Iver: Autumn above, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Don’t miss your chance to see songs from our forthcoming album ‘i,i’ played live! Get your tickets for our fall North American tour now. #icommai https://t.co/Jwn71TnaYa pic.twitter.com/7hUKraY5rV — Bon Iver (@boniver) July 12, 2019

i,i is out 8/30 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.