Over the weekend, following the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, the 2021 class was revealed. The roster of future inductees is headlined by Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, and Ben Wallace. Naturally, this news has people looking back on the lives and careers of those legendary players, which has prompted an also-legendary Bosh story from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Vernon’s tale offers a peek into Bosh’s personal life, as he revealed today that he and Bosh once met at the Glastonbury festival, where they talked about acoustic guitars and smoked weed together. Vernon shared the story (which he had forgotten until hearing about Bosh getting into the Hall) on his personal account, tweeting, “Watching ESPN this morning… they got Chris Bosh on. Nice dude. They’re putting him in the HOF. I Smoked weed and talked acoustic guitar with him backstage at Glastonbury with him. I had forgotten that. Now I can’t forget!”

The facts seem to indicate that this interaction went down at the 2015 festival. Bon Iver wasn’t on the lineup, but Vernon was in attendance and popped up during sets from Kanye West and The Staves. Also that weekend, Bosh was seen hanging out with West backstage. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that 2015 was the year Bosh and Vernon crossed paths.