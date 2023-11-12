In their second performance of the night on the Saturday Night Live stage, Boygenius delivered an intimate performance of “Satanist” from their debut album, The Record.

While on stage, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus wore their signature suits, once again, with Baker front and center. She kicked off the song, taking command vocally, with the other ladies joining in, adding their special touches. About halfway through the song, a devilishly red light shone upon the group. At the conclusion of the song, Baker tossed her guitar off stage in a rockstar rite of passage.

It feels like Boygenius is on top of the world, following a year of critically-acclaimed music, incredible performances, and pure camaraderie. In an interview with British GQ, the ladies shared that they do fear an inevitable hiatus of the group, as they each return to making their respective solo music. But note that nothing compares to the feeling of magic when they create together.

“When I’m working by myself, it feels a lot like this weird, individualist quest to create something grand,” said Baker. “And when I’m working with y’all, by necessity, because y’all are contributing to it, it feels unpredictable, unknown.”

You can see the performance of “Satanist” above.