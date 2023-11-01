Last night for Halloween, Boygenius played a special show at the Hollywood Bowl in California — which fans lovingly dubbed as “Boogenius” for the night. Given that their concert fell on a holiday, they had some tricks and treats in store for those who attended.

During the band’s performance of “Satanist,” off their recent album, The Record, Dave Grohl joined them on stage to play drums for the song. While younger fans might only recognize him as the lead singer in Foo Fighters, he also used to drum in Nirvana before that.

He also stayed true to the spooky theme, as he wore skeleton-themed face paint and an all-black outfit. The other members of Boygenius (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker) were in religious costumes, playing off their trio concept as the father, son, and holy spirit.

It’s not the first time either that Grohl has been connected to the Boygenius members. Last December, both Grohl and Bridgers appeared at separate times to support Billie Eilish’s show at the Kia Forum.

Back in 2021, Grohl also backed Bridgers after she faced pushback for smashing a guitar during her Saturday Night Live performance.

Check out a video of Grohl drumming during Boygenius’ “Satanist” below.