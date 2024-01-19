Here Is Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Fest Set Times For 2024

Music festival season is off to an eventful start. Following Brandi Carlile’s extensive time on the road this past summer alongside Pink, she’s back and ready to dazzle fans with even more live shows. Atop her list of in-person commitments is the “Broken Horses” singer’s Girls Just Wanna Festival.

The multi-day program at Mexico’s Barceló Maya Resort kicked off on January 18 with a headlining set from Carlile. With three days remaining, quite a few notable performances are still slated to go down. The remaining performers include Janelle Monáe, Sarah McLachlan, Celisse, and more. Continue to view the set times for Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Festival.

On Friday, January 19, the marquee performances will begin with KT Tunstall at 5 p.m. local time. Celisse will follow shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time. Janelle Monáe’s headlining set will start promptly at 10 p.m. local time.

For Saturday, January 20, attendees should expect main-stage performances from The Titans of Americana at 7 p.m. local time. Sarah McLachlan will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. An unnamed special guest is set to close the festivities on January 20.

Closing out the musical performances on Sunday, January 21, Lucius, Ladies of the 80s, and Lucius’ Hot Tub Time Machine are the confirmed closing acts.

You can check out the full setlist below.

