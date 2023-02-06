Brandi Carlile has firmly established herself as a Grammy Awards mainstay. Over the course of her career, she has earned a whopping 24 nominations and come away with eight wins. She’s also a frequent performer during the ceremony, like last year, when she owned the stage with a rendition of “Right On Time.” That didn’t change during the ongoing 2023 Grammys: She has seven nominations and she just delivered a performance.

Carlile was adorably introduced by her wife and their two kids before launching into “Broken Horses.” Joined by her band, they ran through the guitar-driven track and she dominated the stage as she has multiple times before, proving yet again that she’s one of music’s premiere live performers today.

Could there be a more adorable #GRAMMYs performance intro? @brandicarlile’s family takes the stage to introduce their favorite artist. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SMn1oGhdJ5 — CBS (@CBS) February 6, 2023

As for nominations, Carlile is all over the board this year. Her 2021 album In These Silent Days is up for Album Of The Year and Best Americana Album. Her Lucius-featuring song “You And Me On The Rock” is nominated for Record Of The Year, Best Americana Performance, and Best American Roots Song. Lastly, before the ceremony even started, Carlile picked up wins with her two other nominations: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, both for “Broken Horses.”

Grammys host Trevor Noah has noted that hosting the show has made him a bigger fan of Carlile, saying in 2022, “Brandi Carlile was my favorite live performance at last year’s Grammys. She was stellar. She had a command of not just the stage, but every single note that she was performing in a way that few artists can achieve consistently.”

