While Conor Oberst has been busy in recent years, the project that brought him to fame, Bright Eyes, has not been. They haven't released new material since their 2011 album The People's Key, but now that has changed.

Today, the group has shared a track called “Persona Non Grata,” their first new song in nine years. On the yearning single (which features some surprisingly fitting bagpipes), Oberst sings about the desire to mend a relationship: “You, you want to be true / to me, once again / And you, want me to be true / to you, once again.”

The band shared a statement in which they say of the track, “It was hard to decide which song to share first because they are all quite different, but this one seemed as good of a place as any to start. And it has bagpipes! Which is a first for us.” They also note that they will release a new album in 2020, and that they are currently “reassessing” their touring plans.

Listen to “Persona Non Grata” above, and find the band’s full note below. Also check out our ranking of the band’s best albums here.