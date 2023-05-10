Bright Eyes Announce The Third Installment Of Their Companion Releases

A little over a year ago, Bright Eyes announced that they would be reissuing all nine of their studio albums for the Companion Series project. First came A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion, Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion, and Fevers And Mirrors: A Companion. Then Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion.

On Tuesday, May 9, they the third installment is arriving: Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion. Singles out now include “Middleman,” “When You Were Mine,” and “Blue Angels Air Show.”

Here’s what Conor Oberst said about the release:

“We are really excited about the final installment of our companion EPs. It’s been an interesting journey revisiting and reimagining all of these old songs. 54 songs total seems ridiculous now looking back, but I’m glad we did it. This new batch includes great contributions from Alynda Segarra (Hurray For The Riff Raff), Johanna and Klara Söderberg (First Aid Kit), and an amazing cast of other fantastic musicians that brought these songs into the present tense. I hope all of the fun and neo-nostalgia we experienced recording these comes through to the listeners.”

Listen to “Middleman” above and “When You Were Mine” and “Blue Angels Air Show” below.

Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion are out 6/16 on Dead Oceans. Find more information here.