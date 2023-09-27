Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band announced that they would be postponing their September tour dates, as the namesake lead vocalist recovers from peptic ulcer disease. Today (September 27), the band announced via social media that the remainder of the 2023 tour dates would be postponed to next year.

According to the statement, the postponing of the dates comes by way of doctors’ orders. Upon the delivery of the news, Springsteen shared a message of gratitude with his followers.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support,” he said. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The post notes that the rescheduled dates will be announced next week, and that the new shows will take place at the original venues. Fans who previously purchased tickets will be able to use them at the newly scheduled shows.

Fans who purchased tickets, but will be unable to attend the shows on the newly rescheduled dates will be able to request a refund, however, all refunds must be requested within 30 days through the ticketing company from which they originally purchased their tickets.

You can read the full statement above.