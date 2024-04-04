The Boss is coming to LA. Bruce Springsteen and his trusty E Street Band have officially kicked off their 2024 tour , which rolls into the Kia Forum in Inglewood tonight for two dates. As one of three major venues in that neighborhood, parking can be… let’s say, “dubious” at times, so if you’re looking to avoid some rigamarole, read on. You can also check out the setlist here .

Where To Park For Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 Tour At The Kia Forum

Obviously, you can park in the Forum’s own parking lot. It’s $25, and there are entrances on Prairie Ave. and Kareem Ct. on the east and west sides of the Forum, respectively. If you’re going with this option, allow plenty of time for getting in and out, as traffic can be pretty hectic.

Your other options are, of course, ride-sharing and LA’s oft-maligned but vastly underrated public transit. The LA Metro 211/215 line has two stops on Prairie at Manchester and Kelso, with only a 10-minute walk to the arena from either. The ride-share pick-up and drop-off lot is at Pincay and Prairie, but if you don’t mind a little stroll, have it drop you off at the Sizzler on Manchester.

You can find more information on the Forum’s website or on Metro.net.