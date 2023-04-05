jason isbell
Jason Isbell Wants To Leave Kid Rock ‘No Bigoted Beers To Drink’ After His Bizarre Bud Light Video

Jason Isbell has some words for Kid Rock.

Following the reveal of Bud Light’s recent commercial, which features transgender model and activist Dylan Mulvaney, Rock took to Twitter to share a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle. He is heard saying “f*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch.”

Isbell caught wind of the clip, and had a perfect response for Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie.

Isbell quote-replied to the video, saying to Rock, “is this one of those three words you wish you could say to your teenage self things.”

But it looks like Rock is going to have a hard time finding a replacement beer. A Twitter user responded to Isbell saying “Well, Bob’s drink of choice is guilty too!” The response contained a Coors Light infographic, with facts about the beer, noting that Coors Brewing has had an anti-discrimination policy, which includes sexual orientation, in place since 1978, and was one of first American corporations to have such a policy. Today, Coors Brewing is the only US brewery to offer same-sex domestic partner benefits, according to the infographic.

“This is finally how we get him,” Isbell said. “Leave no bigoted beers to drink.”

