Spoiled Love, the 2021 debut album by Buzzy Lee (the moniker of songwriter Sasha Spielberg), was a breakup album. But after finding love and even getting married last year, her latest effort Internal Affairs is anything but.

Imbued with healing, self-discovery, and lots of love, Internal Affairs offers diaristic insight into the past five years of the singer’s life. Songs like the indie pop numbers “When Can I” and “Cinderblock” show off the playful side of her songwriting, mixing buoyant synths with her arresting vocals. Others like “Can I Have Your Autograph” and “The Last Time” instead display her tender, confessional prose .

To celebrate the release of Internal Affairs, Buzzy Lee sat down with Uproxx to talk Steely Dan, regretting bangs, and sleeping in a sex toy room in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Reflective, ethereal, intimate, haunting

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I want to be remembered for authenticity and in the same way my nostalgia eats away at me when I listen to songs from pivotal moments in my life, I want that same feeling in my music’s memory. Hopefully though in the year 2050, at 60 years old, I will be playing three hour long concerts and wearing detachable trains on stage.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Nashville, Oakland, and Sydney, Australia. Sorry I picked three!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Judee Sill, my relationships, Kate Bush, and Taryn Simon, the artist.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?