Earlier this week, Carlos Santana left many worried after the legendary guitarist passed out during a show in Michigan. Santana is currently on the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, and they were all performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when Santana took the fall. Luckily, he was able to get up and walk away under his own power, but now, it will be a little while until fans see him rocking out on stage. That’s because according to NME, a press release recently announced that Santana has postponed the next six dates of his tour to ensure that he recovers fully.

In the statement, Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis said the guitarist was “doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon.” He added that Santana’s doctors “have recommended that [he] gets rest to recuperate fully.” The statement arrives after Santana’s wife hopped on social media to tell fans that “he’ll be as good as new soon” while also thanking them for their “prayers, love, care [and] concern.”

The day after Santana passed out on stage, he took to Facebook to explain what happened and assure fans that he was okay. “To one and all,” he wrote. “Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so i was dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”