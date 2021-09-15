Indie

Catie Turner’s ‘Songs From The Bathroom Floor’ Series Is As Intimate As It Gets

Catie Turner spends a lot of time in bathrooms, an experience that she wanted to honor and permanently capture for her new performance series launching today, Songs From The Bathroom Floor. Every Wednesday for the next six weeks, Indie Mixtape is excited to share another cut from the performance series, which finds Turner occupying several different bathrooms for intimate, stripped-down versions of cuts from her catalogue.

From the dreaded reverberating tile of a middle school locker room to what appears to be a separately enclosed outhouse within a home, Songs From The Bathroom Floor is a colorful and impressive collection of songs proves that restrooms have quite a bit to offer a performer, more than being a place to simply do your business — or as Turner explains in one clip, a private enclave to cry.

Check out Turner’s performance of “Play God” above, and subscribe to UPROXX Indie Mixtape on YouTube right here to be the first in line for upcoming Songs From The Bathroom Floor sessions every Wednesday. In the meantime, check out our full Indie Mixtape Presents performance series, featuring Grouplove, Run River North, and more, right here.

Catie Turner is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

