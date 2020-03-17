Eminem is only two months removed from releasing his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By. Yesterday, though, there were rumors that a new record was on the way, rumors that Eminem has now addressed.

It began when Florida senator Marco Rubio responded to talk about martial law, where the military steps in and usurps ordinary law, becoming the rule of the land as the coronavirus spread continues. In his tweet, though, he misspelled the term as “marshall law,” writing, “Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE. We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law.” He later corrected the mistake (although his correction included another typo), tweeting, “I apologize for the typo. I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law. My bad.”

I apologize for the typo. I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law My bad https://t.co/vK5ED6M98r — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 16, 2020

His damage control was too little too late, since “marshall law” was trending on Twitter yesterday. Eminem fans playfully hoped this meant that a new Eminem album called Marshall Law was on the way:

Woahhhh eminem is working hard. Releasing a new album called Marshall law when he's only just released Music To Be Murdered By?? Younger rappers could never 🤷‍♀️💅 pic.twitter.com/0bwRgnbfQN — Adam Driver's Wife (@wokestofscrolls) March 16, 2020

if "Marshall Law" isn't Eminem's next diss track what are we even doing pic.twitter.com/8ujdrl39Bt — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 16, 2020

Is Marshall Law the name of Eminem's new album? — Major Cornholio (@sneknostep) March 16, 2020

Eminem himself added his voice to the conversation and confirmed that Marshall Law is “not a thing,” squashing hopes of a quick Music To Be Murdered By follow-up.

Sorry guys… Marshall Law: not a thing. https://t.co/YKm1b5UGBE — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 17, 2020

Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.