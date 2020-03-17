Getty Image
Eminem is only two months removed from releasing his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By. Yesterday, though, there were rumors that a new record was on the way, rumors that Eminem has now addressed.

It began when Florida senator Marco Rubio responded to talk about martial law, where the military steps in and usurps ordinary law, becoming the rule of the land as the coronavirus spread continues. In his tweet, though, he misspelled the term as “marshall law,” writing, “Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE. We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law.” He later corrected the mistake (although his correction included another typo), tweeting, “I apologize for the typo. I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law. My bad.”

His damage control was too little too late, since “marshall law” was trending on Twitter yesterday. Eminem fans playfully hoped this meant that a new Eminem album called Marshall Law was on the way:

Eminem himself added his voice to the conversation and confirmed that Marshall Law is “not a thing,” squashing hopes of a quick Music To Be Murdered By follow-up.

