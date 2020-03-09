Coldplay’s Tiny Desk Concert Features New Songs, Classic Hits, And A Prince Cover

Over the years, NPR has brought an impressive array of stars into their offices for Tiny Desk Concert performances. In recent months, they’ve had some stadium-filling stars get behind the desk for intimate sets, like the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift. Now they’ve gotten one of the biggest touring acts of all time to scale down what they do for an intimate performance, as Coldplay’s Tiny Desk set has been shared.

The majority of the band’s five-song set, for which they were joined by a choir of gospel singers, was comprised of tracks from their latest album, Everyday Life: “Cry Cry Cry,” “Broken,” and “Champion Of The World.” Between those songs, though, they sprinkled in some older selections, the most notable of which being a cover of Prince’s “1999” (and the other being Coldplay’s own hit, “Viva La Vida”).

With Chris Martin on keyboards, the backing singers gave the track a huge shot of energy. They did that during the whole set really, as they helped the band show off more of what they can do, regardless of the size of the venue.

Watch Coldplay’s Tiny Desk performance above.

Everyday Life is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

