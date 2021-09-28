Producer Chris Nelson Is Suing Phoebe Bridgers For Alleged ‘Defamation’

Because of her own experience with abuse and coercion in the music industry, Phoebe Bridgers is quick to speak out in support of other women who have faced similar experiences. Like Phoebe and many other women’s experience with Ryan Adams, as detailed in an investigative piece by The New York Times, sometimes the worst behavior comes from unexpected places. But producer Chris Nelson is vehement that his behavior doesn’t fall into that category, and is reportedly now suing Phoebe for defamation when she supported another woman for coming forward about him.

TMZ reports that Nelson has filed a lawsuit against Bridgers that “claims she seriously hurt his bottom line by falsely accusing him of being a violent abuser.” According to their reporting, the lawsuit alleges that Phoebe lied about the producer because she was close to his ex-girlfriend. Before Nelson began dating his ex, Phoebe and her allegedly had a relationship, and continued dating even after Nelson and the woman ended their relationship. That’s when the woman began speaking out about her abuse at the hands of Nelson, from grooming, stealing, violence and abuse to racially motivated violence, hate crimes, fraud, robbery and hacking women’s email accounts.

Because Phoebe directed her followers to the woman’s Instagram account where she was sharing what she experienced, Nelson is roping the musician into his suit. Nelson owns the Sound Space recording studio in downtown LA and is apparently suing Phoebe for “at least $3.8 million in damages.” He is also currently suing his ex for defamation, too.

TMZ didn’t get a comment from Bridgers’ camp, but we will update if and when they make one.