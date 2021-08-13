Chvrches have been on something of an ’80s-inspired tear in the lead-up to their forthcoming album, Screen Violence. Earlier in June, the Glaswegian synth-pop trio released a collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith, “How Not To Drown.” The band again dipped into prime Carter/Reagan-era territory by trading remixes — “Good Girls” and “Turning The Bones” — with horror-movie master John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing, The Fog, They Live). Now, Chvrches have released a cover of Echo And The Bunnymen’s 1983 classic “The Killing Moon” for Amazon. Check it out below.

“The Killing Moon,” of course, fits in nicely with Chvrches’ current interest in ’80s filmography; as lead singer Lauren Mayberry notes below, the track famously soundtracked one of the most well-known movies set during that decade: Donnie Darko.

“We all love Echo And The Bunnymen and had wanted to cover ‘The Killing Moon’ for a long time and jumped at the chance when Amazon Music gave us the opportunity,” said lead singer Lauren Mayberry in a statement. “Screen Violence, the new Chvrches album, is very much inspired by movies and ‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko, which is a film we all love.”

Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.