Chvrches Resist Stereotypes In Their Glitchy ‘Good Girls’ Video

Chvrches are just over a month away from releasing their anticipated album Screen Violence, which tackles modern-day social issues with nuance and a healthy dose of lush synths. The band just shared their “Good Girls” single, which speaks to how women have to “constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space.” Now treating the track with a visual element, Chvrches share the glitchy “Good Girls” video.

In the visual, vocalist Lauren Mayberry is prominently featured in front of a kaleidoscope of moving images. A handful of the pictures behind Mayberry show classic magazine advertisements, reflecting to the song’s theme of gender stereotypes as Mayberry sings of dismantling double standards.

In a statement about the video, director Scott Kiernan laid out his vision:

“The video for ‘He Said She Said’ dealt with doubt in making of one’s own image while under the manipulation of another; while ‘How Not to Drown’ sought an exit from a low, from feeling penned in by larger power structures, and refusing to succumb to them again. But ‘Good Girls’ portrays a certain learned confidence in knowing who and what you are, despite what others might conform to themselves. It’s having a clear vision, or something like a compound eye that can see at all angles.”

Watch Chvrches’ “Good Girls” video above and see their North American tour dates below.

11/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/10 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/14 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/15 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/19 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/23 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/24 — Toronto, ON @ History

11/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

12/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/02 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

12/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/09 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

12/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

