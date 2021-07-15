Chvrches Resist Stereotypes In Their Glitchy ‘Good Girls’ Video

Chvrches are just over a month away from releasing their anticipated album Screen Violence, which tackles modern-day social issues with nuance and a healthy dose of lush synths. The band just shared their “Good Girls” single, which speaks to how women have to “constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space.” Now treating the track with a visual element, Chvrches share the glitchy “Good Girls” video.
In the visual, vocalist Lauren Mayberry is prominently featured in front of a kaleidoscope of moving images. A handful of the pictures behind Mayberry show classic magazine advertisements, reflecting to the song’s theme of gender stereotypes as Mayberry sings of dismantling double standards.
In a statement about the video, director Scott Kiernan laid out his vision:
“The video for ‘He Said She Said’ dealt with doubt in making of one’s own image while under the manipulation of another; while ‘How Not to Drown’ sought an exit from a low, from feeling penned in by larger power structures, and refusing to succumb to them again. But ‘Good Girls’ portrays a certain learned confidence in knowing who and what you are, despite what others might conform to themselves. It’s having a clear vision, or something like a compound eye that can see at all angles.”
Watch Chvrches’ “Good Girls” video above and see their North American tour dates below.
11/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/10 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/14 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/15 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
11/19 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/20 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/23 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/24 — Toronto, ON @ History
11/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/30 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
12/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/02 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
12/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation
12/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/09 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
12/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/13 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.