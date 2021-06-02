Earlier this year, Chvrches ushered in a new era of vibrant music with the kiss off tune “He Said She Said.” The song made it clear that the band’s fourth album was on the way, which Chvrches now confirms with their new Robert Smith collaboration “How To Not Drown.”

“How To Not Drown” ventures into alternative rock territory, leaning on crashing snares and Smith’s languid vocal delivery. It officially announces their next LP, titled Screen Violence, which vocalist Lauren Mayberry notes was a form of escapism for her.

“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry said of Screen Violence. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”

Echoing Mayberry’s statement, band member Martin Doherty says, “To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”

Listen to “How To Not Drown” above and find Chvrches’ Screen Violence cover art and 2021 North American tour dates below.

11/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/10-12 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/14 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/15 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/19 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

11/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/23 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

12/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/02 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

12/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

12/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/08 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/09 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

12/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

12/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Screen Violence is out 8/27 via Glassnote Records. Pre-order it here.