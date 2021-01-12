Claud Has Real Long Legs In Their Delightful ‘Cuff Your Jeans’ Video

As the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ new label Saddest Factory, Claud has the responsibility of representing the label well on its maiden release. So far, they’ve done just that with a handful of singles leading up to the album Super Monster, which drops in February. Now they’ve shared a new single, “Cuff Your Jeans.”

The lo-fi song is accompanied by an appropriately lo-fi visual, which uses a green screen to place Claud in crudely animated (endearingly so) environments and to give them some long legs, like Tim And Eric long. Claud says of the track:

“‘Cuff Your Jeans’ is a song about yearning. I wrote it after having a fever dream about trying to get on a train to see my friend but missing it over and over and over because there was always some obstacle in my way. The dream left me in a cold sweat and extremely frustrated. All elements of this song are a much needed form of rebellion against my redundant lifestyle, and my pitched down vocals in the verses — which appear in a few more places throughout Super Monster — are a way to further a more courageous and outspoken persona.”

Watch the “Cuff Your Jeans” video above.

Super Monster is out 2/12 via Saddest Factory. Pre-order it here.