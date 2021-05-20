Claud may have been the first signee of Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, but they started their musical journey as a bedroom pop artist. Paying tribute to another musician who got their start as a bedroom pop artist, Claud gave a dreamy cover of a Toro Y Moi song.

Claud delivered the cover on a SiriusXMU segment, opting for Toro Y Moi’s hit track “Omaha.” Claud’s tender vocal delivery melts seamlessly over the track’s lush chords, sounding as though it was pulled straight from their recent album.

Ahead of their Toro Y Moi cover, Claud recently chatted with Uproxx about the stark contrast between recording their EPs at home and making their debut album Super Monster in a proper studio.

“When you’re making music in an apartment or even a garage or a living room it’s hard to imagine it in a space bigger than that. And then when you step into a space like Electric Lady that’s three times the size. Even that one studio, it was three times the size of my apartment. It’s like, wow, this is being played in a big room right now and has the potential, if I want it to, to be played in another big room.”

In other news, Claud is looking to get back on the road soon and finally begin performing shows in support of their Super Monster album. Not only were they just announced as a booked act for this fall’s Austin City Limits festival, but they’ll also be joining Bleachers on a handful of North American tour stops.

Listen to Claud cover Toro Y Moi’s “Omaha” above.

Super Monster is out now via Saddest Factory. Get it here.