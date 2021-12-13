The world has been dealing with COVID-19 for a couple years now and it’s clear that we’re not out of the woods yet. The music industry has shown that in recent days, Doja Cat just had to cancel some performances after getting a positive test, and now Coldplay finds themselves in a similar situation.

Although it doesn’t appear anybody in the band has the coronavirus, some folks in their touring crew do. Therefore, the band backed out of two performances this weekend: one at London’s Jingle Bell Ball and another on The Voice Of Germany. The band wrote in a statement, “We regret to say that, due to positive COVID-19 cases in the band’s touring party, we’re no longer able to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball tonight in London or on The Voice Of Germany on Sunday. We send our love to the individuals affected and wish them a swift recovery. We’re so sorry to cancel at the last minute and apologise to everyone concerned. Thank you, as always, for your support.”

Meanwhile, Coldplay had a big year on Spotify. Their No. 1 single “My Universe” has racked up nearly 300 million streams, while “Yellow” was one of the most-streamed songs that’s at least 20 years old.

