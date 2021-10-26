PinkPantheress has had a huge year thanks to her come-up on TikTok. Since then, she signed to Parlophone and dropped a handful of singles, and one of them, “Just For Me,” caught the attention of some pretty big-time players: Coldplay. Chris Martin is so into PinkPantheress, in fact, that he and the band decided to cover the song during their new BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance.

"I was finding out about @pinkpantheress2 and she's so great and talented and wonderful" – Chris Martin on why @Coldplay decided to cover 'Just For Me' in the Live Lounge 💞 pic.twitter.com/D83Y23pOgY — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 26, 2021

Introducing the slow piano-focused cover, Martin said, “I was thinking about this a while ago and I was learning about PinkPantheress, and she’s so great and talented and wonderful and from west country. Her song sounds a bit different, and I was just messing around with it on piano, and I thought it might be quite nice to make this slow and old Coldplay-ish, you know what I mean? So that’s what we’re going to try to do. But it’s a brilliant, brilliant song. Excited to watch what she does.”

PinkPantheress previously said of the track, “I made this song with Mura Masa. I was sat with him, just going through references, and he started making the loop. I’ve never said this before, but I remember being like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to write anything good to this,’ and then it just came, after 20 minutes of sitting there wondering what I could do. The line ‘When you wipe your tears, do you wipe them just for me?’ just slipped off the tongue.”

Watch a snippet of the “Just For Me” cover above and listen to Coldplay’s full Live Lounge set here.

