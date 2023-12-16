AC/DC’s Original Drummer, Colin Burgess, Dead at 77

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of cheer and fun. Unfortunately, rock fans have found themselves in a rut this morning following some depressing news. Legendary band AC/DC has gained a heaven in the sky. Early this morning (December 16), the group took to their official Instagram page to reveal that their original drummer, Colin Burgess, died at the age of 77.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace, Colin,” read the note.

At this time, the official cause of death has not yet been revealed. Most AC/DC fans are familiar with founding members Malcolm and Angus Young, as well as bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd, lead vocalist Brian Johnson, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young. However, the band’s original mix included the Young brothers, alongside bassist Larry Van Kriedt and Burgess as their first drummer.

Unfortunately, Burgess time in the band, as pointed out by Rolling Stone, was relatively brief (only around four months). However, he did record two songs in that time (“Can I Set Next To You, Girl” and “Rockin’ in the Parlour”).

Fans have shown their respects to Burgess online. Read a few of their posts below.

Very sad news, may he rest in peace 🙏 — The Duck Loves Rock (@TheDuckLR) December 16, 2023

Sad to hear that, rock in peace, Colin — Pangs guitar (@Pangs_Guitar) December 16, 2023

😔 Rock In Peace Colin ⚡️🤘⚡️ — Colin Rice (@colinrice11) December 16, 2023