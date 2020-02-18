Earlier this year, Bright Eyes announced a handful of tour dates, and now they’re back with a lot more: The group has just confirmed a heftier run of global shows, which stretches from March to September and features support from Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Lavender Diamond.
More tour dates are here! 💥
Pre-sale is on now through 2/20 at 11:59pm local time.
General EU/UK on sale 2/21 at 10am CET, general US tickets on sale 2/21 at noon ET. All dates below.
🎫 tickets at https://t.co/nlsdLtbzSB pic.twitter.com/4RbaqstSXS
— Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) February 18, 2020
When Bright Eyes announced their initial set of tour dates, they also revealed that they had signed to Dead Oceans. This almost certainly means the band has new music on the way, so it wouldn’t be a shock to hear some new tracks sneak their way into the group’s upcoming shows.
Find Bright Eyes’ upcoming tour dates below, and check out our ranking of the band’s best albums here.
03/23 — Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom
05/14 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #
05/15 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #
05/16 — Tacoma, WA @ Temple #
05/18 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #
05/19 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic #
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/12 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
06/13 — Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff *
06/14 — Lewiston, NY @ Art Park *
06/16 — Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *
06/17 — Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
06/18 — Portland, ME @ State Theater *
06/19 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
06/20 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +*
08/14 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
08/16 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
08/18 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit
08/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
08/21 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
08/22 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
08/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
08/25 — Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
08/27 — Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena
08/28 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
08/29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra
09/01 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/02 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
09/04 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
09/05 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
09/06 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
# with Lavender Diamond
* with Lucy Dacus
+ with Japanese Breakfast