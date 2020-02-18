Earlier this year, Bright Eyes announced a handful of tour dates, and now they’re back with a lot more: The group has just confirmed a heftier run of global shows, which stretches from March to September and features support from Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Lavender Diamond.

More tour dates are here! 💥 Pre-sale is on now through 2/20 at 11:59pm local time. General EU/UK on sale 2/21 at 10am CET, general US tickets on sale 2/21 at noon ET. All dates below. 🎫 tickets at https://t.co/nlsdLtbzSB pic.twitter.com/4RbaqstSXS — Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) February 18, 2020

When Bright Eyes announced their initial set of tour dates, they also revealed that they had signed to Dead Oceans. This almost certainly means the band has new music on the way, so it wouldn’t be a shock to hear some new tracks sneak their way into the group’s upcoming shows.

Find Bright Eyes’ upcoming tour dates below, and check out our ranking of the band’s best albums here.

03/23 — Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

05/14 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

05/15 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

05/16 — Tacoma, WA @ Temple #

05/18 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

05/19 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic #

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/12 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

06/13 — Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff *

06/14 — Lewiston, NY @ Art Park *

06/16 — Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *

06/17 — Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

06/18 — Portland, ME @ State Theater *

06/19 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/20 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +*

08/14 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

08/16 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

08/18 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

08/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/21 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

08/22 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

08/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

08/25 — Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

08/27 — Vienna, Austria @ Open Air Arena

08/28 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

08/29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra

09/01 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/02 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/04 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

09/05 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

09/06 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

# with Lavender Diamond

* with Lucy Dacus

+ with Japanese Breakfast