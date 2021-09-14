After releasing her standout 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel, Australian indie rocker Courtney Barnett is preparing the release of its anticipated follow up, Things Take Time, Take Time. She announced the LP and shared the pacifying single “Before You Gotta Go” last month and now, Barnett returns with a stunningly scenic video.

Barnett’s “Before You Gotta Go” video poises the singer as an ethnographer out on a field recording mission across various locations in her Australian hometown. Armed with a recording device, Barnett captures audio clips of plants, animals, and the rolling waves.

In a statement about the visual, director Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore described the filming process:

“Making this clip was an interesting experience for me. I love how brilliantly simple Courtney’s idea was, it brought real joy shooting part of it together, just me, her and my DOP with the other part being two long days directing over zoom across the Tasman Sea. I watch it now and feel that sense of peace, that potent calm you can only get immersed in the beauty of nature.”

Along with sharing the new visual, Barnett unveiled a website that allows fans to custom mix her new songs. The interactive program gives her listeners the opportunity to isolate, mute and mix different instruments and vocal-parts on her “Rae Street” and “Before You Gotta Go” tracks.

Watch Barnett’s “Before You Gotta Go” video above and visit her stem mixer website here.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 11/12 via Mom + Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Pre-order it here.