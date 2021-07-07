The last we heard from Courtney Barnett, she was teaming up with Vagabon to cover Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It” for the Epic Ten reissue. (Don’t forget, those two have been great together before.) Last year, she also gave fans a Gillian Welch cover with a little help from Phoebe Bridgers. Now, she’s done with covers for the moment and is back to releasing new music of her own. With today’s new single “Rae Street,” Barnett has shared her first new music since her 2019 MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne album, or, really, since 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel.

But the single isn’t the only new music on the way from Barnett, as fans might’ve guessed from her recently announced tour dates, Barnett also shared the news that her next album is called Things Take Time, Take Time, which will be out on November 12 of this year.

Watch the “Rae Street” video above and check out the Things Take Time, Take Time art and tracklist below.

1. “Rae Street”

2. “Sunfair Sundown”

3. “Here’s The Thing”

4. “Before You Gotta Go”

5. “Turning Green”

6. “Take It Day By Day”

7. “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

8. “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”

9. “Splendour”

10. “Oh The Night”

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 10/12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Pre-order it here.