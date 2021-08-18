This summer, Courney Barnett kicked off a new era with “Rae Street,” the first single of her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time. Last night, the song got a big look as Barnett performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For the pre-taped performance, Barnett was joined by her bandmates in an old-warmly lit house, where they performed the track in the open living room. Part of Barnett’s backing band was Warpaint drummer and fellow Australian favorite Stella Mozgawa, who co-produced Things Take Time, Take Time alongside Barnett.

In a recent interview, Barnett reflected on one of the song’s lyrics: “All out candles, hopes and prayers / Though well meanin’ they don’t mean a thing / Unless we see some change / I might change my sheets today.” She said, “Sometimes I think things can be more powerful when they’re subtle. Small actions count just as much as big ones, small changes eventually bring big ones. I think things are changing for the better, but it’s gradual. I always get worried that people just learn to say the right thing.”

Watch Barnett perform “Rae Street” on The Tonight Show above.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out 10/12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists. Pre-order it here.