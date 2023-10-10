Here Are The Creamfields Chile Set Times For 2023

This weekend, EDM fans in Chile will gather at the Club Hípico de Santiago racecourse in Santiago for the latest edition of Creamfields, the long-running dance music festival organized by music promotion trio Cream. While the main event is usually held somewhere in the UK, there are numerous spin-off festivals including in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. This Saturday’s Chile edition is headlined by Tiësto, with performers including Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Porter Robinson, and more, spread across eight stages. You can see the schedule of set times below.