Here Are The Creamfields Chile Set Times For 2023

This weekend, EDM fans in Chile will gather at the Club Hípico de Santiago racecourse in Santiago for the latest edition of Creamfields, the long-running dance music festival organized by music promotion trio Cream. While the main event is usually held somewhere in the UK, there are numerous spin-off festivals including in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. This Saturday’s Chile edition is headlined by Tiësto, with performers including Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Porter Robinson, and more, spread across eight stages. You can see the schedule of set times below.
Here Are The Set Times For Creamfields Chile 2023
Main Stage:
DJ Plastik (1:00 – 1:40), Sistek (1:40 – 2:20), B Jones (2:20 – 3:20), Francisco Allendes (3:20 – 4:20), Sam Feldt (4:20 – 5:20), Morten (5:20 – 6:20), Steve Aoki (6:20 – 7:20), Porter Robinson (7:25 – 8:25), Afrojack (8:30 – 9:30), Tiësto (9:40 – 11:10)
Alternative Stage:
B-Low (1:00 – 2:00), Magnuz (2:00 -2:45), Cytrax (2:45 – 3:30), Cesqueaux (3:30 – 4:30), Ghastly (4:30 – 5:30), BTSM (5:40 – 6:40), Frontliner (6:45 – 7:45), Da Tweekaz (7:45 – 8:45), D-Block & S-Te-Fan (8:45 – 9:45), Radical Redemption (9:45 – 10:45)
Cream Stage:
Sepha (1:00 – 2:00), Felipe Venegas (2:00 – 3:00), DJ Boring (3:00 – 4:00), Shimza (4:00 – 5:15), Gui Boratto (5:15 – 6:30), Andrea Olivia (6:30 – 8:00), Kölcsh (8:00 – 9:30), Joris Voorn (9:30 – 11:00)
Feral Stage:
Lore Manz (1:00 – 2:00), 5Universos B2B Molinari (2:00 -3:00), Wask (3:00 – 4:00), Deniz Bul (4:00 – 5:15), Onyvaa (5:15 – 6:30), Ida Engberg (6:30 – 8:00), Âme (8:00 – 9:30), Nicole Moudaber (9:30 – 11:00)
BudX Stage:
Galgo (1:00 – 2:00), Sole Guzman (2:00 – 3:00), Drunvaloop (3:00 – 4:00), Dapi Habira (4:00 – 5:00), DJ Fisa (5:00 – 6:00), Soulfia (6:00 – 7:00), Redfingers (7:00 – 8:00), Nico Ferrada (8:00 – 10:00)
Neo Stage:
Zevlad (1:00 – 2:00), Jagerboy (2:00 – 3:00), Truffy (3:00 – 4:00), Ironik Girl (4:00 – 5:00), Lizz (5:00 – 6:00), Deekapz (6:00 – 7:30), Lady Shaka (7:30 – 9:00), DJ Ram (9:00 – 10:00)
Chill Out Stage:
DJ Noovydi (1:00 – 3:00), Vlntna B (3:00 – 4:00), Boogie Mike (4:00 – 5:00), La Maria Rockola (5:00 – 6:00), Bruno Borlone (6:00 – 7:00), Manu Da Banda (7:00 – 8:00), Orbeats (8:00 – 9:00), DJ Belecox (9:00 – 10:00)
Grieta Stage:
Enemigo (1:00 – 2:00), Mix Grieta I (2:00 – 3:00), Linx 04 X Pulusosz (3:00 – 4:00), Mix Grieta II (4:00 – 5:00), René Rocco (5:00 – 6:00), Mix Grieta III (6:00 – 7:00), Kamila Govorčin (7:00 – 8:00), Mix Grieta IV (8:00 – 9:00), Fiat 600 (9:00 – 10:00)