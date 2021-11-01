Curtis Harding is making some of the best modern soul music out right now. Singles like “With You” and “Can’t Hide It” have shown the same propensity towards gospel and psychedelia that was all over 2017’s Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen-produced Face Your Fear. And now as the November 5th released date for his follow-up effort, If Words Were Flowers on ANTI- Records approaches, Harding has shared the final single and a slew of 2022 tour dates.

“Explore” sees the Atlanta-based Harding navigating through a budding connection with a partner over trippy keys and imaginative horns. It’s opulent smoky soul and the debonair Harding’s voice is gravitational as he sings “As long as it’s room for two, then I love it yeah // Just enough for me and you. Then I love it yea.” The album’s singles touch on themes of love, protest, resistance and power through collective grief. In a statement, Harding reflected on what has inspired his songwriting:

“Nina Simone said that it’s an artist’s job to reflect the times,” Harding explains. “I think it’s important to live in the moment. If you do that and you’re honest and vulnerable, you can reach the people that need to be reached.”

Listen to “Explore” above, check out the newly announced US/Europe tour dates below, as well as the If Words Were Flowers tracklist, and album artwork.

1. “If Words Were Flowers”

2. “Hopeful”

3. “Can’t Hide It”

4. “With You”

5. “Explore”

6. “Where Is The Love”

7. “The One”

8. “So Low”

9. “Forever More”

10. “It’s A Wonder”

11. “I Won’t Let You Down”

1/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

1/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

1/17 – Washington DC @ The Black Cat

1/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

1/24 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

1/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

1/26 – San Francisco, CA –@ Great American Music Hall

1/28 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

1/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

2/26 – Madrid, Spain @ Cats

2/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Razzmatazz

2/28 – Montpellier, France @ Rockstore

3/2 – Bordeaux, France @ Rocher de Palmer

3/3 – Nantes, France @ La Soufflerie

3/4 – La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene

3/6 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

3/7 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Orangerie

3/8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

3/9 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Maassilo

3/10 – Köln, Germany @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

3/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

3/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

3/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol Berlin

3/16 – Prague, Czech Republic @ JazzDock

3/17 – Munich, Germany @ Ampere

3/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Club Porgy & Bess

3/20 – Milan, Italy @ Biko

3/21 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

3/22 – Besançon, France @ La Rodia

3/24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

3/25 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

3/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

3/27 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

3/28 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

3/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

If Words Were Flowers is out 11/5 via ANTI- Records. Pre-order it here.