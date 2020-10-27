Tame Impala
Indie

Damon Albarn Tried To Get Tame Impala To Join Gorillaz’s ‘Song Machine’ Series

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Gorillaz got a huge and impressive list of guests to join them for their Song Machine series, but there was (at least) one artist Damon Albarn tried to get involved with the project but couldn’t quite make it happen (not yet, anyway): Tame Impala.

In an interview with Australia’s Double J, Albarn revealed that he and Kevin Parker actually worked on multiple songs but didn’t manage to get one in a finished state in time for the first season of Song Machine. Albarn said, “I actually talked to your man Tame Impala [Kevin Parker] quite a few times, but we never seemed to get our tune finished. There are a couple of things, actually. But they just didn’t make it onto Season One. But we were definitely in conversation several times.”

He also spoke about the origins of Song Machine, saying, “It is very eclectic, but I think that’s the nature of Song Machine as an as an idea. When I started last October and we put Slowthai and Slaves together, there was no idea about how it was going to end. I didn’t know about Elton. I didn’t know about Robert Smith. I didn’t know about any of those when I started it. I didn’t set out to make an album, I just set out to make standalone Song Machine episodes.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×