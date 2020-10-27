Gorillaz got a huge and impressive list of guests to join them for their Song Machine series, but there was (at least) one artist Damon Albarn tried to get involved with the project but couldn’t quite make it happen (not yet, anyway): Tame Impala.

In an interview with Australia’s Double J, Albarn revealed that he and Kevin Parker actually worked on multiple songs but didn’t manage to get one in a finished state in time for the first season of Song Machine. Albarn said, “I actually talked to your man Tame Impala [Kevin Parker] quite a few times, but we never seemed to get our tune finished. There are a couple of things, actually. But they just didn’t make it onto Season One. But we were definitely in conversation several times.”

He also spoke about the origins of Song Machine, saying, “It is very eclectic, but I think that’s the nature of Song Machine as an as an idea. When I started last October and we put Slowthai and Slaves together, there was no idea about how it was going to end. I didn’t know about Elton. I didn’t know about Robert Smith. I didn’t know about any of those when I started it. I didn’t set out to make an album, I just set out to make standalone Song Machine episodes.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.