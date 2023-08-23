Dave Grohl, Chad Smith, and Shane Hawkins held a truly wild set at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley, California earlier this week. The three musicians had appeared as a set from the cover band Chevy Metal.

The group had been formed by the late Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, who would play with them as a continued side project. This made the set all the more emotional, as his son Shane played alongside Smith and Grohl.

It featured 17 songs, including the opening performance of The Police’s 1978 song, “Next To You,” as Grohl contributed guitar and backing vocals. Other tracks that were included on the setlist were Thin Lizzy’s “Jailbreak,” The Rolling Stones’ “B*tch,” Van Halen’s “Everybody Wants Some,” “Jamie’s Cryin” and “Unchained,” and additional rock anthems from Led Zeppelin, Mötley Crüe, David Bowie, Queen, and The Kinks.

During another performance of a Van Halen cover, the group was also joined by Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, which only added to the already-rocking night.

By the end of the evening, Smith was commanding the drums as the set finished with AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.”

Check out some videos from their performance below.