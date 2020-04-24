Yesterday, BBC teamed up with Comic Relief to air The Big Night In, a fundraising special for coronavirus pandemic relief. One of the highlights of the program was the all-star cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These,” the audio of which was shared ahead of the broadcast. The show included a video of the collaborative performance, and after it aired, Dave Grohl said the project made him “really emotional,” and that it was “one of the hugest moments in my musical life.”

Watch some of the world's biggest music artists collaborate on an extra special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of @FooFighters' 'Times Like These' from their own homes 🎤💜 Find out how to download and donate: https://t.co/m6SN2R5uwH pic.twitter.com/nYnaEHTuZU — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 23, 2020

Following the video’s premiere, Grohl spoke with BBC’s Zoe Ball and said, “I got the call a few weeks ago that BBC are putting together this project, and initially I was so flattered that they would use one of our songs and also that they would have so many incredible artists on it. I got really emotional, it was one of the hugest moments in my musical life. The first thing I thought was, ‘I need vocal lessons, these people are all amazing!’ It’s a song that I wrote at a strange time in my life when I was scared and hopeful, and I think it applies to today.”

Dua Lipa also spoke about the cover, saying, “It’s been really important connecting with friends and family even if we can’t be with each other physically. We’ve been doing everything from home and making it seem so perfect and seamless I’m so honored to have been asked to take part in it.”

Aside from Grohl and Lipa, the cover also featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Rita Ora, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, and others.

Watch the video of the “Times Like These” cover above.

