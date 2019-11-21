Not a lot of rock groups from the ’90s are still around and thriving today, but Foo Fighters is undeniably one of them. The band has been cool for decades now, but if you ask Dave Grohl, he’d tell you that Foo Fighters have actually never been cool.

Grohl was a guest on a recent episode of Whitney Cummings’ Good For You podcast, and when Cummings said that Foo Fighters are cool, Grohl was having none of that, responding, “You know the whole dad rock thing? We’re totally dad rock. […] First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have f*cking grey hair… But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.”

He went on to say that not being “cool” is why he thinks Foo Fighters have lasted for so long:

“We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t. I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the f*ck do we care? I just want to f*cking play music.”

What Grohl is saying makes sense, but there are millions of folks who, like Cummings, would argue that Foo Fighters are, in fact, cool. They seemed pretty cool during the release of their last six albums, as all of them peaked in at least No. 3 on the charts, including two No. 1 albums with Wasting Light and Concrete And Gold. They also seemed hip when releasing their numerous songs that have topped the Billboard Alternative Songs and Mainstream Rock charts, and the 2005 hit “Best Of You,” which gave them their career Hot 100 peak of No. 18. They’ve even appeared to be pretty neat while winning 12 Grammys between 2001 and 2018.

Listen to the full Grohl episode of Good For You here.