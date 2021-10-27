nirvana-nevermind-crop-geffen-full.jpg
Dave Grohl Addresses The Nirvana Album Art Lawsuit: 'He's Got A 'Nevermind' Tattoo, I Don't'

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s legendary album Nevermind. However, the narrative around it recently has been about the lawsuit from Spencer Elden, the then-baby-now-adult who appeared on the cover who alleges the photo is child pornography. Dave Grohl has been mostly tight-lipped about the situation when asked in recent days, but he spoke a little more about it in a recent interview.

In a new Vulture feature, Grohl was asked about his thoughts of the that the Nevermind cover constitutes child pornography and he responded, “I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say.”

He was then asked, “I can think of, like, four times that he re-created that photo. If it’s a problem, why keep revisiting it every five years?” To that, he responded, “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t.”

In an interview from earlier this month, Grohl said that if the cover ends up being changed, he has thoughts about what it could look like going forward: “I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

