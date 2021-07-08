A month ago, Deafheaven announced a new album, Infinite Granite. Alongside that announcement arrived the lead single, “Great Mass Of Color,” which marked a clear stylistic shift for the group. On the song, singer George Clarke showed a newfound focus on clean vocals, which gave the track a less heavy sound overall.

Now, they’ve followed that song up with “The Gnashing,” and while it continues the band’s tradition of their epic guitar-based sound, it seemingly confirms that Clarke’s less hardcore vocals are here to stay.

Listen to “The Gnashing” above. The band also announced new tour dates for 2022, so find all of their upcoming shows below.

10/15/2021 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/16/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

02/22/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom

02/23/2022 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/25/2022 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

02/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/27/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/01/2022 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

03/02/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03/03/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/04/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

03/05/2022 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/06/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/08/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/09/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale

03/10/2022 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

03/11/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/15/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/16/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Summit

03/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Crocodile

03/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/24/2022 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Infinite Granite is out 8/20 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.