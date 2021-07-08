A month ago, Deafheaven announced a new album, Infinite Granite. Alongside that announcement arrived the lead single, “Great Mass Of Color,” which marked a clear stylistic shift for the group. On the song, singer George Clarke showed a newfound focus on clean vocals, which gave the track a less heavy sound overall.
Now, they’ve followed that song up with “The Gnashing,” and while it continues the band’s tradition of their epic guitar-based sound, it seemingly confirms that Clarke’s less hardcore vocals are here to stay.
Listen to “The Gnashing” above. The band also announced new tour dates for 2022, so find all of their upcoming shows below.
10/15/2021 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
10/16/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
02/22/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom
02/23/2022 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/25/2022 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
02/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/27/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/01/2022 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
03/02/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
03/03/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/04/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
03/05/2022 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/06/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/08/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
03/09/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale
03/10/2022 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
03/11/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/15/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/16/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
03/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Summit
03/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Crocodile
03/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/24/2022 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Infinite Granite is out 8/20 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.