Death Cab For Cutie has shared some new music today (August 16). Their newest single, “An Arrow In The Wall,” comes in two separate forms — a thumping, percussive track produced alongside John Congleton, and a remix with Chvrches.

On “Arrow In The Wall,” Death Cab vocalist Ben Gibbard warns the listener to keep their eyes peeled and remain vigilant, even if things are going smoothly.

“An arrow in the wall, arrow in the wall / Take it as a warning / That you are gonna fall, you are gonna fall / Even if you’re soaring / Take it as a warning,” sings Gibbard on the song’s chorus.

“‘An Arrow In the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay,” said Gibbard. “The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also. We have been good friends with CHVRCHES since touring together in 2019. They took our maudlin little dance track and turned it into a major key club banger.”

Death Cab is gearing up for a tour with The Postal Service, an electronic side project of Gibbard’s, which kicks off this September.

In the meantime, you can listen to both versions of “Arrow In The Wall” above.

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.