In December, Death Cab For Cutie shared The Georgia EP exclusively to Bandcamp for 24 hours, and the fundraising effort featured covers of songs by Georgia artists. About a month later, the group reported that they had given the effort a less ephemeral release and put it on streaming services. Now, they’ve brought one of the highlights, TLC’s “Waterfalls,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a socially distanced cover.

The band wrote when sharing the EP to streaming services, “Because we are so happy with the results of the recent Georgia runoff elections, we have decided to release our EP ‘The Georgia E.P.’ – originally released on Bandcamp for 24 hours in early December – today on all streaming services, so that everybody can take a listen to it. It will also be available soon on peach vinyl, which we’re all very excited about. It’s an EP of covers of acts from Georgia including Neutral Milk Hotel, Vic Chesnutt, R.E.M., TLC, and Cat Power, and we had a blast making it. We raised over $100K for voting rights organization Fair Fight, which we’ve always been big supporters of; we’re really stoked. So, we hope you enjoy it and we hope to see you guys in person very soon.”

Watch Death Cab For Cutie cover “Waterfalls” above.

