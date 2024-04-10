We are just a month out from Dehd‘s upcoming fifth studio album, Poetry. Ahead of the album, the Chicago band has shared their new single, “Alien.” On the glimmering, guitar-driven track, the members sing of feeling outcast, but keep open hearts for people who are of the same kind of weirdness as them.

“I’m like a lighthouse / Bright and casting out / Light across the waves / Somewhere someday someone’s just for me,” sings vocalist Emily Kempf on the song’s chorus.

When speaking of the song, Kempf said she tapped into her mystical power, and found that the biggest rewards come from within.

“This is about me being otherworldly, an artist of light, an angel, an alien or maybe some sort of faerie creature and wanting to find someone like me in this world, someone of my kind,” Kempf said in a statement. “Longing for this special person that’s as special as me to come around for me to love, but instead always coming to the same conclusion that I am fated to be a sort of loner hermit person with 1000 friends and that loving myself is the most important and rewarding thing I can consistently work on and do forever.”

Check out “Alien” above.

Poetry is out 5/10 via Fat Possum. Find more information here.