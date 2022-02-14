Dehd, the self-described mutt rock trio from Chicago, has just announced the new album Blue Skies. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s radical Flower Of Devotion and represents the band’s debut release on the Fat Possum label. If the mutt rock designation is lost on you, think of Dehd as somewhere between the harmonious vocal shrieks of the defunct Wu Lyf with the post-punk maturation of Cymbals Eat Guitars. In short, they shred and vocalist Emily Kempf has a head-turning delivery.

The band also announced a headlining US tour and shared the new single “Bad Love,” which offers an alternate take on the saccharine Valentine’s Day malarkey. It’s a track about embracing what makes you unique, despite feeling like a loser sometimes. Surely we can all relate.

Watch the delightfully racy video for “Bad Love” above and check out Dehd’s full tour dates below.

1. “Control”

2. “Bad Love”

3. “Bop”

4. “Clear”

5. “Hold”

6. “Memories”

7. “Window”

8. “Palomino”

9. “Waterfall”

10. “Dream On”

11. “Empty In My Mind”

12. “Stars”

13. “No Difference”

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

04/30 — Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)

05/02 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

05/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/11 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

05/13 — Austin, TX – Antones

05/14 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/15 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

05/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

05/18 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

05/19 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/27 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/28 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/11 — Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Blue Skies is out 05/27 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.