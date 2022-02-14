Dehd, the self-described mutt rock trio from Chicago, has just announced the new album Blue Skies. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s radical Flower Of Devotion and represents the band’s debut release on the Fat Possum label. If the mutt rock designation is lost on you, think of Dehd as somewhere between the harmonious vocal shrieks of the defunct Wu Lyf with the post-punk maturation of Cymbals Eat Guitars. In short, they shred and vocalist Emily Kempf has a head-turning delivery.
The band also announced a headlining US tour and shared the new single “Bad Love,” which offers an alternate take on the saccharine Valentine’s Day malarkey. It’s a track about embracing what makes you unique, despite feeling like a loser sometimes. Surely we can all relate.
Watch the delightfully racy video for “Bad Love” above and check out Dehd’s full tour dates below.
1. “Control”
2. “Bad Love”
3. “Bop”
4. “Clear”
5. “Hold”
6. “Memories”
7. “Window”
8. “Palomino”
9. “Waterfall”
10. “Dream On”
11. “Empty In My Mind”
12. “Stars”
13. “No Difference”
04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
04/30 — Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade (Shaky Knees Aftershow)
05/02 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
05/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
05/11 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
05/13 — Austin, TX – Antones
05/14 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/15 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
05/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
05/18 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
05/19 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/27 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/28 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’sPalace
06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/11 — Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
Blue Skies is out 05/27 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.