What Is Depeche Mode’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Memento Mori Tour?’

Depeche Mode are currently playing shows across North America, as part of their Memento Mori world tour. Titled after their most recent album, the band kicked off this leg in March and have plans to head to Europe for dates beginning in May. Their European shows will then run throughout the summer.

For those looking to get a headstart by knowing what songs Depeche Mode will be playing, between old faves or new ones you need to memorize, we’ve got you covered. In terms of the actual show, Depeche Mode have kept the setlist relatively similar between each concerts, with their swaps happening during the encore selections instead. For example, according to setlist.fm, they threw in “Happy Birthday To You” in Vegas.

Continue scrolling for the complete setlist from their most recent show in Quebec City, Canada.

1. “Speak to Me (Outro)” (Intro)

2. “My Cosmos Is Mine”

3. “Wagging Tongue”

4. “Walking In My Shoes”

5. “It’s No Good”

6. “Sister Of Night”

7. “In Your Room (Zephyr Mix)”

8. “Everything Counts”

9. “Precious”

10. “Speak To Me”

11. “A Question Of Lust”

12. “Soul With Me (Acoustic)”

13. “Ghosts Again”

14. “I Feel You”

15. “A Pain That I’m Used To (Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix)”

16. “World In My Eyes”

17. “Wrong”

18. “Stripped”

19. “John The Revelator”

20. “Enjoy The Silence”

21. “Condemnation” (Acoustic) (encore)

22. “Just Can’t Get Enough” (encore)

23. “Never Let Me Down Again” (encore)

24. “Personal Jesus” (encore)

25. “Objekt” (JakoJako song) (Outro) (encore)