Depeche Mode are back. The iconic new wave group has announced a new album called Memento Mori, coming spring 2023, and they’ll be taking it on the road with their first tour in five years for what is called the Memento Mori World Tour. It’ll kick off in Sacramento, California in March and end in Oslo, Norway in August.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said founding member Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Check out the tour dates below and find ticket information here.

03/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 — Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 — Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 — Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/04 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/11 — Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 — Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 — London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 — Copenhagen, @DK Parken

06/29 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 — Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 — Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 — Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 — Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 — Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 — Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/06 — Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 — Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena