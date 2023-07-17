Did Dead & Co. Just Have Their Final Show?

Eight years after Dead & Company began in 2015, the spin-off Grateful Dead band played their final show on the farewell tour at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

Consisting of original Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann — along with John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, and Oteil Burbridge — they had consistently toured (although Kreutzmann did not join the farewell tour, according to Brooklyn Vegan).

Even with the band coming to an end, the members are also staying quite busy, according to the publication. Weir’s band Wolf Bros are joining Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour this fall. Kreutzmann’s Billy & The Kids band has two August shows: one in Baltimore and one in NYC.

And although Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh wasn’t in Dead & Company, fans can still catch him rocking out with Phil Lesh & Friends — who have several concerts going on later this month.

Continue scrolling for the final Dead & Company setlist.

1. “Bertha”

2. “Good Lovin'” (The Rascals cover)

3. “Loser”

4. “High Time”

5. “Samson And Delilah”

6. “Althea”

7. “Dear Mr. Fantasy” (Traffic cover)

8. “Hey Jude” (The Beatles cover)

9. “Bird Song”

10. “Help On The Way”

11. “Slipknot!”

12. “Franklin’s Tower”

13. “Estimated Prophet”

14. “Eyes Of The World”

15. “Drums”

16. “Space”

17. “Days Between”

18. “Cumberland Blues”

19. “Sugar Magnolia”

20. “Truckin'”

21. “Brokedown Palace”

22. “Not Fade Away” (The Crickets cover)