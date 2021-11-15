Dogleg established themselves as one of indie’s most promising up-and-coming groups with their well-received 2020 album Melee. However, the narrative about the group, specifically about singer Alex Stoitsiadis, has shifted in recent days, as he has currently faces multiple allegations of emotional abuse in romantic relationships (like this one and this one). These accusations were made public over the past week or so, and now Stoitsiadis has shared a statement, which also serves as an announcement that Dogleg is now in hiatus.

The statement begins, “I have spent the last several days hearing from those that I have wronged, and reading their statements of how my negative behaviors have affected them. I have struggled to adequately address these legitimate concerns about my actions. In romantic relationships, I would get inappropriately possessive. When I realized a relationship was ending, I would text and call obsessively. I would lie when asked directly if I was seeing other people.”

After confirming the hiatus, Stoitsiadis concluded, “At this point, I need to reflect and actively work on recognizing and managing these negative patterns of behavior. I am sorry to those I have hurt. I want to thank my bandmates, my closest friends, my family, and the community all for holding me accountable.”

Find Stoitsiadis’ full statement below.

A message from Alex pic.twitter.com/eyjxMsNiqE — Dogleg (@leg_dog) November 15, 2021