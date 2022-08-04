If there was ever a sign that you should always arrive at a concert early enough to catch the opening act, Eddie Vedder just gave it to us. You see, The Strokes were merely the opening act for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were making a tour stop at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park in support of their latest album, Unlimited Love. And get this, The Strokes were the opener. Pretty sweet bill, right? Especially considering that Thundercat was the first opener. But I digress, because Eddie Vedder surprised the heck out of the Seattle crowd by popping in to sing with The Strokes and by the looks of it, his recent ailments with his voice/throat have gotten better.

That would be The Strokes feat. Eddie Vedder pic.twitter.com/yalByRI1ch — Jeremy Johnston (@jjohnston4444) August 4, 2022

Vedder jumped on stage with Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr. and The Strokes to sing “Juicebox,” off of The Strokes’ 2006 album, First Impressions Of Earth. Talk about a treat for Vedder’s hometown crowd, who worships the Pearl jam singer. Eddie Vedder could run for mayor of Seattle tomorrow and he’d win. But nobody saw this coming in the Seattle concert crowd and fans who shared clips and photos on social media were stoked.

“I’m at thundercat/strokes/rhcp tonight and the strokes just brought out eddie vedder. idk what to do with myself,” one fan tweeted. WHile another lucky fellas said, “The Strokes opening for Chili Peppers. They just brought out some dude named Eddie Vedder to sing a song. Think that kid might have a future.”



And for the superfans out there, Vedder has come out with The Strokes in both 2019 and 2021 to sing….you guessed it: “Juicebox”. Here’s a couple clips from the Twitter vault: